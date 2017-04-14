Carolee Schneemann Wins Venice Biennale Golden Lion—and the 9 Other Biggest News Stories This Week

Di Modica isn’t happy about the recent addition of the widely buzzed-about Fearless Girl to downtown Manhattan park Bowling Green. In a press conference Wednesday, Di Modica’s lawyers argued that the bronze girl defiantly staring down Charging Bull (1989) isn’t so much art as an advertisement by the work’s corporate sponsors, allowing them to profit from Di Modica’s piece and violating his copyright. But they also charge that the new statue—which ostensibly highlights the gender and pay gap on Wall Street—alters the originally positive message of Charging Bull without Di Modica’s permission, violating the artist’s legal rights. Although a lawsuit has not yet been filed, even the potential claim raises novel legal questions about whether a statute known as the Visual Artist Rights Act (VARA) protects the intangible message of a work of public sculpture.

06 The FBI has warned that “hundreds more” fake post-war paintings created by a forgery mastermind could still be in circulation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations issued a warning on its website that “hundreds more” forged paintings by convicted art dealer and forger Eric Spoutz, who was sentenced in February, may still be circulating. “Spoutz was a mill,” said Special Agent Christopher McKeogh of the FBI’s Art Crime Team in the New York Field Office, who pursued the case for over three years. Spoutz forged paperwork for the artworks, including paintings and works on paper supposedly by American masters such as Joan Mitchell and Willem de Kooning, using an old typewriter. He billed himself as an art dealer, and did in fact hail from an artistic family. “Spoutz became an artist in his own right—a con artist peddling fakes,” the FBI statement said. “His specialty was forging the paperwork that he used as proof of authenticity to sell bogus works.”

07 Eleven House Republicans have added their signatures to a letter defending the National Endowment for the Arts, slated to be eliminated under President Trump’s proposed budget.

In the face of President Donald Trump’s proposed elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts, 32 House representatives—including 11 Republicans—endorsed a bipartisan letter defending the agency. Signees advocated not only preserving the NEA, but increasing its modest budget from $148 million to $155 million. The letter was sent to Representatives Ken Calvert (R-CA) and Betty McCollum (D-MN), chair and top ranking member, respectively, of the House subcommittee that allocates funds to cultural endowments. Initiated by Congressional Arts Caucus chairs Louise M. Slaughter (D-NY) and Leonard Lance (R-NJ), the letter addresses the NEA’s vital efforts to “support arts and health in the military” through its Creative Forces arts therapy program and the $729 billion funneled into the economy by the arts and culture sector. This is not the first time that conservatives have spoken out against the proposed elimination of the NEA; senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joined 22 Democrats in signing an earlier letter urging Trump to preserve the endowment.

08 The director of the Israel Museum has resigned less than two months into his tenure.

Eran Neuman, who succeeded James Snyder as director in February, has stepped down from his role due to “differences of perception in his role and working conditions,” according to a museum statement issued last week. The New York Times reported that contractual disagreements might have played a role in the abrupt departure. Neuman, who until now had been working part-time as director, will return to his position as head of Tel Aviv University’s School of Architecture. Meanwhile, Deputy Director Ayelet Shiloh Tamir will serve as the acting director as the museum searches for a permanent replacement. The ambiguous explanation of Numan’s resignation has been interpreted by some close to museum leadership as indicating Neuman had misjudged the extent of his responsibilities. Others close to Neuman, however, contend that Snyder—as of January the museum’s international president and director emeritus—sought to maintain undue influence over future exhibitions. Museum officials have declined to comment on the departure beyond their initial statement, which thanked Neuman for his support during his tenure.

09 Knoedler & Company has settled another lawsuit related to the gallery’s Rothko forgery scandal.

Another of the 10 lawsuits filed against Knoedler & Company and Swiss art historian Oliver Wick for the sale of forged artworks was settled Tuesday for an undisclosed amount. Frank J. Fertitta III, plaintiff in the case, alleged Wick and the New York gallery had knowingly sold him a forged Mark Rothko painting in 2008 for $7.2 million. Wick, who received $150,000 from Fertitta and $300,000 from Knoedler for his role in authenticating the work, had previously stated via email that “all is perfectly fine,” adding that “for this I stand with my name as a Rothko scholar.” Wick’s lawyers, however, contend that he had never personally vouched for the work’s legitimacy. The Rothko in question is one of 40 forgeries (30 of which were sold) created by Glafira Rosales, who then passed them to Knoedler. Gallery director Ann Freedman denies all prior knowledge that the works were fake, and neither the gallery nor Wick faced criminal charges for the sales.

10 The director of Poland’s Museum of the Second World War was fired following the right-wing government’s takeover of the institution.

The dismissal of director Pawel Machcewicz from the Museum of the Second World War followed court approval on April 5th of the merger between that institution and the as yet unbuilt Westerplatte Museum. The later museum was proposed by Piotr Glinski, the culture minister of the governing, right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party. The merger cemented government control over the WWII museum, and on April 6th acting director Karol Nawrocki was appointed to head the merged museums. The Museum of the Second World War has been a target of the PiS party since it took power in 2015; nationalist officials viewed the museum’s content as overly universal, with too little emphasis on the nation’s wartime activities. Machcewicz told The Art Newspaper that while Nawrocki may introduce changes to the exhibitions currently on view, he plans to fight to protect the displays using copyright laws.





