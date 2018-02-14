Carolee Schneemann’s video work Fuses (1964-67) is a recording of a ménage-à-trois, but not the conventional kind. A naked couple is seen in the heated throes of love-making. A cat, perched on a stool nearby, watches attentively, its eyes narrowed. This three-way act of love was something of a spiritual ritual between Schneemann, her former partner James Tenney, and her cat, Kitch.

“Kitch was so responsive to our love-making, but in a very subtle way,” Schneemann recalls over the phone from her home in upstate New York. “She would be close to the bed, and purring, resonating to our energies. The cat is such a shameless appreciator of this primal energy that I would think of her as the director of the film I wanted to make.” So Schneemann imagined Kitch as the auteur behind the lens of Fuses, watching the drama unfold on the bed from her director’s seat.

For decades, Schneemann’s cats have been a central component of her art. Cats are her muses, her co-collaborators, her lovers—even portals to other worlds. The artist believes that one of her previous feline companions, Vesper, was capable of relaying messages from the afterlife. “Vesper did a lot of psychic work,” she says. “He would introduce me to elements that, after he died, would recur and become communications from beyond. They were just a slew of mystical, unlikely events that I believe were communications from Vesper when he died.”