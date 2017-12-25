The Catholic Cardinal Who Bankrolled Bernini’s Sensual Sculptures

In the 1610s, a powerful Catholic Cardinal with an insatiable taste for art discovered a sculptor named Gian Lorenzo Bernini. At the time, Bernini was a teenager, and still restoring ancient sculptures alongside his artist-father, Pietro. It wasn’t long after Cardinal Scipione Borghese laid eyes on Bernini’s own early work, however, that the young artist’s prospects began to change.

Borghese had an ornate villa in a quiet area of Rome that he’d begun to fill with all manner of fabulous art, by the likes of Caravaggio and Raphael. He decided that Bernini was just the modern sculptor to enhance his collection, and commissioned him to create a series of sculptures that would “stimulate the imagination” in every room of his sanctuary. Soon, Bernini was carving writhing, lustful bodies of mythical gods and heroes from massive slabs of marble—and pioneering Baroque art in the process.

Today, 400 years after Bernini met Borghese, his first and most important patron, the Cardinal’s villa and its collection of the sculptor’s masterpieces still remain mostly intact. A visit to the sumptuous building gives visitors unique access to a treasure trove of Bernini’s most ambitious artworks. Now, through February 4, 2018, the Galleria Borghese shows its largest exhibition of Bernini’s work to date—bringing many of the artist’s sculptures that have since left Italy back to Rome.