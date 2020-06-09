Why Cecily Brown’s Lush Paintings Have Eternal Market Appeal

The Pyjama Game sold again in November 2018 through Seoul Auction—this time for HK$39 million (nearly US$5 million). In 11 years, the painting had appreciated in value by over $3 million. The achievement was, no doubt, bolstered by Sotheby’s record-breaking sale earlier that year: In May 2018, the auction house sold Suddenly Last Summer (1999) for $6.8 million. That price remains Brown’s record today, though her paintings routinely trade for seven-figure sums—in 2019, her work appeared at auction 30 times, and sold for $1 million or more on seven occasions
“The painting is just a knockout,” said David Galperin, senior vice president and head of evening sales for contemporary art at Sotheby’s in New York. He cited the “ideal blend of abstraction and figuration” and virtuosic “shift in color and texture” in Brown’s work at large. The artist’s ability to make “extremely warm, extremely majestic, powerful, large-scale” canvases that comment on centuries of painting have found interested buyers around the world (though she’s never had a solo institutional exhibition in Asia).