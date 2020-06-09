Why Cecily Brown’s Lush Paintings Have Eternal Market Appeal

Blenheim Art Foundation director Michael Frahm—who’s organizing a COVID-19-postponed exhibition of all-new Brown works at England’s Blenheim Palace—also noted an important shift in critical art-world attention, and in artist studios, at the moment of Brown’s rise. “She is undoubtedly amongst the most important artists of her generation, playing a pivotal role in the resurgence of painting in the late 1990s,” he said.

Brown’s paintings from this era, spanning 1998 to 2002, have consistently notched top prices at auction. In fact, her top four auction results are for works made between 1997 and 1999. In 2007, Christie’s set a record for the artist as her market crossed the million-dollar mark: Her canvas The Pyjama Game (1997–98) achieved $1.6 million, more than double the work’s high estimate. Gagosian director Deborah McLeod noted that when the recession hit the next year, Brown’s prices continued to rise.