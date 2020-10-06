Cecily Brown’s New Paintings Are Beautifully Sinister Visions of British History

“I always get teased by my husband because I want to watch anything English. One has a sort of longing. You know the green is greener on TV, [but] anything with a British accent I’m like, ‘Let's watch this!’” she said with a laugh, pointing to her love of Downton Abbey. “Your standards gradually lower over the years, so you’re watching any shit.”
“It’d be incredibly hard for a middle-class girl from Surrey to end up in a stately home… But then I think art belongs with other art, so while I might not belong there as a person, my work can.”
There’s one particularly special, blink-and-you-miss-it details to look out for. In the Green Drawing Room, a framed childhood photo of Brown on horseback has been inconspicuously added to a display of the current Duke’s family photos, a subtle infiltration among the grandeur.