Cecily Brown’s New Paintings Are Beautifully Sinister Visions of British History

“This is reconciling my fantasy of England. There’s a combination of Downton Abbey and my own memories that are mixed with some punk,” Brown explained. “[I’m] thinking harder about what the reality of Britain’s actually been like through my life.”

At this point, Brown has yet to see the exhibition herself, and hasn’t been to Blenheim since last September. Due to COVID-related travel restrictions, she’s been unable to travel, and supervised the installation remotely over daily video calls.