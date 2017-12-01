These Centers Are Helping Artists with Disabilities Break into the Mainstream (and the Market)

By art world standards, I’ve had a fairly typical education; I attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and Goldsmiths College in London. In my eclectic career, I’ve curated at emerging project spaces, but also overseen the installation of Damien Hirst sculptures. I love contemporary art; I understand it, and felt comfortable operating within the field—until several years ago, when I first discovered The Museum of Everything, which bills itself as the “first travelling museum for non-academic artists and private art-makers.” I didn’t expect the experience to alter my basic perceptions of what art can be. But I went on to contribute to two of their major museum exhibitions, one at Kunsthal Rotterdam, and the other—on view through April 2018—at the Museum of Old and New Art in Tasmania. Between this pair of shows, I helped the Museum of Everything showcase a wide variety of unexpected art objects, from Hosea Hayden’s 19th-century folding chairs to mandala-like paintings by Paul Laffoley, founder of the Boston Visionary Cell.

Being involved in the planning, research, and curation of these shows exposed me to an alternate art history, and introduced me to an intriguing new generation of makers. This revisionist history made room for artists like the self-taught William Edmondson, the first African American to have an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, in 1937. It also included a deeper understanding of those Art Brut practitioners promoted by Jean Dubuffet. Mainly, my wake-up call gave context to this contemporary generation of artists who traditionally fall outside the art world’s mainstream. While they hail from a myriad of places and circumstances, many are notably developing a practice through studios whose entire mission is to support artists with intellectual or developmental disabilities.