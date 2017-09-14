In the history of America, New Orleans has more to offer than music, cocktails, cuisine, and corruption. The pioneering female potters of Newcomb College—America’s first degree-granting coordinate college for women, founded in 1886—are testaments to the South’s lesser-known contributions to women’s education and art.

But before postbellum New Orleans redefined American pottery, it had to recover from the war and the tumultuous years of the Reconstruction era, which came to a close in 1877. After the Civil War, the city was, like much of the South, in utter disarray. Though it was a triumph in human terms, emancipation had disrupted the plantation-based system, leaving a messy economy complicated by the fact that a large percentage of the male workforce had died in war.

“The region as a whole lagged greatly behind the Northern states in education and the economy,” says Tom Friel of the Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University. With the slave economy abolished, many prominent New Orleanians saw a new model of industrialization as the only way forward. So in 1884, the city launched the World’s Industrial and Cotton Centennial Exposition, a grand attempt to prove to America and the world that New Orleans was ready to move forward politically and economically in the Union.

Influenced by movements in the North and over the pond in England, rumblings of female empowerment could be felt across New Orleans, but the Women’s Department in the 1884–85 exposition was a big step forward for the South. Headed by Julia Ward Howe, herself a Northerner, the Women’s Department showcased arts, crafts, patents, and intellectual contributions from women around the country.

“Accessibility to accomplished Northern women…helped women of New Orleans cross the threshold from old standards to modern ideas,” writes Ellen Paul Denker in the catalogue for the 2013 exhibition “Women, Art, and Social Change: The Newcomb Pottery Enterprise.”