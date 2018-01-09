Why Ceramic Artists Are So Good at Dealing with Failure

Glazing, too, is notoriously tricky; if the coating is too thick or too thin, the desired results are impossible. Plus, chemical reactions between clay and glaze can cause things like “shivering,” when a glaze cracks and flakes off a piece’s surface. And firing is a science all its own, which, when executed poorly, can also lead to cracks and explosions. Indeed, ceramists are not only challenged to achieve feats of dexterity and creativity, but also chemistry. Of course, even when a piece is complete, there’s ample danger of the fragile material breaking.

“Generally it has to do with some small mistake you didn’t account for, or just plain stupidity,” says Ohio-based artist Matt Wedel, who creates massive sculptures of paradisiacal plants and creatures. “There are so many variables that need to come in line for the work to exist.”

The stakes are even greater, Wedel adds, when working at a large scale: When a giant piece breaks, it can damage the kiln, and it makes testing out new ideas particularly daunting. “You have to actually make a huge sculpture and see if it works,” he explains. “The anxiety that one feels is kind of like holding a balloon surrounded by cacti. There are so many things that can go wrong.”

“Failures in ceramics are inevitable,” artist Linda Lopez agrees. Based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, she’s known for pristine, critter-like objects glazed in matte, candy colors. In the course of a month she recalls having dealt with glazes shivering and “scumming” (when an undesirable white or brownish substance creeps to the surface) and a piece that rolled right off the table. But like countless fellow ceramists, she’s learned to process these failures and move on. “You take a deep breath, pick up the shards, and start over,” she says.