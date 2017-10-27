The original Triadic Ballet, which premiered in 1922, was an avant-garde production that fused the spheres of dance, music, theater, art, and architecture into a mesmerizing whole. Formally trained as a painter and sculptor, Schlemmer embodied the multidisciplinary spirit of the Bauhaus by crafting the costumes and choreography himself. Although that occasionally led to mishaps—the first costumes he made fell apart during an early performance—the work was met with wide acclaim during its 10-year run. Specifics of the choreography and score have been lost to time, although photographs and sketches of the costumes still exist; this 1970 arrangement for video attempted to recreate the original production with sculptural costumes and mechanical choreography.