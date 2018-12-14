Miksys recalled, by phone, how he met Acevedo and Guerra. After a frustrating day, unable to locate any subjects for a series of photographs on apple pickers, he checked into a Motel 6. The woman at the reception desk told him that there was a whole crew in town from California, staying just rooms away from him. She introduced Miksys to them, and the group became eager subjects. “They worked right from dawn, which was around 5 a.m., until noon,” Miksys said. “Then it got too hot. It was August and there were all the forest fires, too. The air was really bad.” Going into the fields with them so early, he learned a lot about Washington’s agricultural work. The group comprised mostly Mexican-Americans, in town from Stockton, California. Miksys said they enjoyed posing for his camera—he prefers shooting people in self-determined postures, instead of participating in candid activities.

Miksys now lives in Lithuania, though he returns to Washington State at least once a year. “It’s always a bit of a culture shock,” he said. “I never really expected it to be so expensive.” Income inequality and insufficient wages have led to worsening homelessness in Seattle, he explained. In his second shoot for the issue, he captured Anita Spann, a formerly homeless woman. She sits on her bed in her own home in the Pacific Northwest city, surrounded by her clothes, shoes, and books. “I was in a shelter, and they were closed, and I was running from here to there,” she told The California Sunday Magazine. “Now I have a double door with my own lock. You can put anything in your own home and come and go as you please.”

Throughout the issue, viewers will find subjects that welcomed the photographers themselves into their private, personal spaces. A sense of openness prevails, even when people appear reticent about sharing their living quarters. Lauren Angalis Field captured a red-haired woman, Debbie Austin, peeping out from a screen door with a “Beware of Dog” sticker. Talia Herman caught Dennis Yang sitting on a deck, while a child plays with the porch bars in front of him. Katy Grannan snapped her shutter on a woman, Elisabeth Gambrell, peering over a wooden fence, recalling that adage popularized by Robert Frost: “Good fences make good neighbors.”