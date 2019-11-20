How “Charging Bull” Became a Symbol for New York and a Site for Activism

Arturo Di Modica Charging Bull began as a Christmas gift to New York City from, an Italian sculptor. Its origins trace back to October 19, 1987—also known as Black Monday, the biggest one-day drop of the stock market in history. Di Modica, who moved to New York in the 1970s, sensed the concern and uncertainty in the United States after the crash and wanted to create a powerful symbol of the strength of the American economy. The artist hatched plans for a three-and-a-half ton, 18-foot-long bronze bull. He chose the animal, of course, to reference a “bull market,” a robust stock market where share prices are rising, encouraging investors to buy more.

In the early morning of December 15, 1989, Di Modica and a few friends parked a truck outside of the New York Stock Exchange. In the span of just a few minutes, they placed the bull under a Christmas tree. Later that morning, the bull garnered attention from New Yorkers and tourists alike.

“It was a huge crowd, and there was all this media out there,” recalled Arthur Piccolo, chairman of the Bowling Green Association and longtime steward of the bull. “It looked spectacular.”

Di Modica hadn’t expected for the bull to stay there in the long term—he viewed it as a temporary gift. “And it turned out to be very temporary, because the New York Stock Exchange, which didn’t like the idea, had it removed,” Piccolo said. A New York Post headline from December 16th read: “Bah, Humbug! N.Y. Stock Exchange grinches can’t bear Christmas-gift bull.”

Yet Piccolo was so moved by the statue that he formed an agreement with Di Modica and then–New York City parks commissioner Henry Stern to place the bull in an empty pavilion near Bowling Green. By that time, the Stock Exchange had moved the bull to a storage facility in Queens, and Di Modica had to pay to bring the statue to its new home.

That move seems to have paid off: Charging Bull is now one of the most well-known symbols of Manhattan, and a highly trafficked New York tourist location. “The crowds started showing up that very day and have never stopped for 30 years,” Piccolo said.



