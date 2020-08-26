CHART Art Fair’s New Model Spotlights Women Artists across Five Nordic Cities

In place of coming together in person—something that is usually at the core of CHART’s ethos—this new way of doing things helps spotlight the participating galleries and allows them to control their level of participation and their safety procedures according to what is happening in their regions. “It puts the focus back on showing how important the galleries are for the fair,” said CHART’s Elg. “This fair only exists because of the galleries. This is a way of saying, ‘This is where it all comes from.’”

By getting creative, Hjortenberg and her team managed to rally CHART’s 28 participating galleries and bring the Scandinavian art community together to celebrate women artists despite the pandemic. “We have all been craving something tangible because so much of our professional lives exist in the digital world,” said Elg. “Here, you have the whole online part of it and you can go and see all the work presented in your city.” With CHART’s newly formed De-centred edition up and running, it’s now up to visitors to show up, and for local collectors to buy and maintain the rich international gallery scene that has been flourishing throughout the region over the last few years. “We wanted to make that call to action across the Nordic capitals,” said Hjortenberg. “If we want to keep the art scene and the galleries that we have, this is the time to shop locally.”