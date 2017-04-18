Charting the Art Adviser’s Rise in the Art World

There are many new advisers who carry a lower industry profile than those listed above; they were wonderfully described in The Art Newspaper as young girls with Louboutins and a Gmail account. The influx is driven by the needs of two client groups. The first are those from the financial world and start-ups who are wealthy but super-busy and use intermediaries to do their search and negotiation. The second are the Russian oligarchs, Chinese industrialists and Emirati collectors who treat art as an investment or at least as an asset class. They are perceived to require the same professional advice on this opaque market as they would on a stock or real estate investment.

Advisers (including dealers) are perhaps best understood as helping collectors deal with the problem of information asymmetry. This is best illustrated with an example. Assume there are “great” Basquiat paintings that sell for $10 million (a huge underestimate, actually) and “ordinary” Basquiats that sell for $5 million (because even if ordinary, they are after all by Basquiat). If a collector can tell great from ordinary, no problem. If she cannot tell the difference, and the seller can, there is information asymmetry, and a problem. The collector might think she can hedge her potential loss by offering $7.5 million, but the seller will never sell at that price if the painting is great, only if it is ordinary. The seller will happily sell either a great or an ordinary for a $10-million bid.

So the collector finds it worth the cost of an adviser to reassure her about great and ordinary status; the adviser’s fee is less than the almost-certain loss. There is also huge potential for an intermediary to purchase an “ordinary” for $5 million, if the intermediary can persuade a potential purchaser that it is really a “great.” Or that there is potential for an über dealer or an auction house to brand the painting “great” based on personal or house reputation.

Some advisers are paid a flat fee, others are on retainer at an hourly rate, but most work on commission. Art writer Kenny Schachter says commissions on work above $20 million to $30 million are typically 2 to 4 percent of the purchase price. One higher agent fee became public as a consequence of the Bernie Madoff fraud trial. Ben Heller, who acted as an adviser to financier and collector J. Ezra Merkin (who had invested with Madoff), earned a $26.5-million fee in 2009 for negotiating the sale of the Merkin collection of Mark Rothko paintings to Qatar Museums. This represented about 8.5 percent of the reported acquisition price. With prices in the tens of millions of dollars for trophy art, any of these percentages can produce an exponential increase in income for former Christie’s or Sotheby’s specialists.

Another agent fee became public in court documents involving the sale in 2015 of Picasso’s Buste de Femme (Marie-Thérèse) (1931). There was controversy over ownership of the sculpture; one reported sale for €38 million ($42 million) was to Sheik Jassim bin Abdulaziz al-Thani, husband of Sheika al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani of Qatar. The commission on that, paid to the now-dissolved art agency partnership Connery, Pissarro, Seydoux, was €4.5 million ($5.5 million), or 11.8 percent.

In this crowded field, Cappellazzo envisioned a full-service model for artists and dealers, museums and galleries, collectors and speculators, unlike anything that then existed. I describe her vision in the past tense, because as mentioned above, in a January 2016 move that surprised the auction world, Sotheby’s announced it had acquired her Art Agency, Partners as a wholly owned subsidiary of the auction house. There were tie-up contracts for Cappellazzo, Schwartzman and third partner Adam Chinn. Chinn is not from the art world; he is a co-founder of the investment bank Centerview Partners and a former partner at the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The purchase amount was $85 million—with $50 million paid upfront, essentially as a signing and retention bonus. There are additional payments up to $35 million if financial targets are met over a five-year period. The shock aspect of the announcement involved the amount. Sotheby’s had just completed a round of buyouts in which about eighty people left the auction house. It was hard to understand how the house could make money on the purchase, given the huge upfront payment.

In a conference call with analysts and investors, Sotheby’s CEO Tad Smith was joined by Cappellazzo and Schwartzman. They said the acquisition was part of a strategy to increase Sotheby’s presence and revenue in advisory services, to expand its services in art consulting, private purchases, art-related estate planning, and art investment.

This was a bold approach, motivated by an art world where the richest 1 percent of Sotheby’s art customers purchase as much as the remaining 99 percent. It wasn’t clear how such fees would be received by a 1 percent that previously received services free from the auction house. How valuable the advice would be coming from advisers who are seen as biased toward transactions through Sotheby’s auctions and private dealing was also not obvious. Finally, Sotheby’s has upward of three hundred employees; the idea that the auction house did not already have the in-house skills to perform these functions well is telling.