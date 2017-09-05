Los Angeles County Museum of Art director Michael Govan first came across the work of Guadalupe Rosales, the museum’s first Instagram artist-in-residence, last year at a Vincent Price Art Museum exhibition.

A monitor had been playing a silent loop of screenshots from her Instagram account Veteranas and Rucas, a collection of painstakingly crowdsourced photographs of Southern California Latina youth culture: images from the ’90s and earlier that depict young women posing at proms and raves and in their childhood bedrooms; sorting through their vinyl collections; or leaning, bikini-clad, against lowrider cars. Each image remained on screen long enough for viewers to scan the comments section, where her followers could be seen engaging in passionate dialogue and nostalgia around the images.

“By [drawing] that many followers, what she had created was essentially a space—one that could be a gallery,” says Govan. “I said to [Vincent Price Art Museum director] Pilar Tompkins Rivas, do you think she would be interested in doing something with us? And that evolved into an Instagram residency.”