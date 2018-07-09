Chicano Artists Challenge How We Remember the Alamo

Or so goes what artist César Martínez calls, in a wall text, “the John Wayne version of Alamo history,” referring to The Alamo, a 1960 film that has shaped the popular mythos. Martínez’s Cenotaph Aguila, a photograph he took in 1972, is one of the most striking images in the exhibition: The Alamo sits to the left of the composition, with the foreground dominated by the Alamo Cenotaph, a monument commemorating the 100th anniversary of Texan independence. Looming large in the background is the 750-foot-tall Tower of the Americas, which was built in 1968 to commemorate San Antonio’s 250th anniversary and remains the city’s tallest building. But the viewer’s eye is drawn to a symbol confronting the monumentality around it: a spray-painted stencil of the eagle logo adopted in 1962 by United Farm Workers (UFW), the labor union led by Chicano activist Cesar Chavez.

Martínez, age 74, moved to San Antonio in 1971 and quickly became involved with a wave of political activism inspired by the UFW. He was a peripheral member of Con Safo, a Chicano artist collective whose prime movers Felipe Reyes and Mel Casas are also represented in “The Other Side of the Alamo.” One of the group’s tactics was to expand the symbolism of the UFW logo—which takes the form of an inverted Aztec temple topped by an eagle’s head—to include broader Chicano issues. The exhibition opens with Sacred Conflict, a 1971 painting by Reyes whose composition plants the UFW flag in front of the Alamo. It is a reframing of the Alamo as a symbol of “Anglo aggression instead of Mexican tyranny or cruelty,” writes Dr. Ruben C. Cordova, the show’s curator. Reyes views the Alamo as a symbol of Chicano victory, as quoted in the wall text: “The Alamo to me represents vengeance for the Chicano, and the flag is the Chicano symbol for justice.”

Though primarily known today as a painter, César Martínez devoted much of his early career to photography, documenting the work of Chicano muralists in New Mexico and California, as well as the guerrilla activists who stenciled the UFW eagle all over San Antonio’s west side in the early 1970s. He mentions the wartime photography of Richard Avedon and the portraiture of Rolling Stone-era Annie Leibowitz as key influences, but unlike those guiding lights, Martínez said his work at the time was viewed neither as art, nor as documentary. “One of the things that used to be said by the art world in general, and local critics, was that [this work was] not really art, that it was propaganda,” he explained. “This is ironic, because at that time the art world was very proud of what it was doing to push the limits of what art was, and here we are, known as propaganda. So we must have been at the cutting edge in our own way.”

“They didn’t want anything that was ethnic, and they didn’t want anything that was political,” said Cordova of the art world in the 1970s, which was preoccupied with hard-edged Minimalism. Given the UFW’s union roots, the work of Chicano artists invoking its symbol was viewed in light of the Cold War as “Communist and propagandistic,” Cordova added.