It’s a little-known scientific fact: Before they were famous, 100% of artists were kids. And, like most kids, they doodled, sculpted, finger-painted, and followed their wildest impulses without shame, second-guessing, or self-consciousness. Of course, they soon grew up and started taking artmaking more seriously—perhaps even referring to it by the rarified euphemism of “a practice.”

But this weekend, a benefit gala and pop-up exhibition at Red Bull Arts New York, organized by the non-profit ProjectArt, reminds us of creativity’s unpolished roots. Dubbed “My Kid Could Do That,” it brings together childhood minor masterpieces by 23 contemporary artists, including Cecily Brown, Katherine Bernhardt, Tom Sachs, and Sanford Biggers.

In the cases of some of these artists, the passage of time hasn’t altered all that much. “The things I made when I was really, really young are eerily close to my grown-up work,” says Laurie Simmons, an artist whose professional reputation was launched with photographs of carefully staged dollhouse tableaux. Her contribution to “My Kid Could Do That” is a drawing she made, at the age of 10, that depicts a young geisha girl. She would return to this archetype in a 2009–11 series for which she photographed scenarios with posed Japanese “love dolls” (if you’re not familiar, Google with caution).

“In that childhood phase, I was making lots of pictures of girls in rooms…some things never change,” she laughs. “I was really intrigued by girls from other cultures and their costumes. I must have been influenced by ‘It’s A Small World.’”

Simmons credits her childhood artmaking as a force that essentially turned her life around. She owes a debt of gratitude to an uncommon mentor: A chain-smoking, tippling next-door neighbor who worked as a commercial illustrator and helped teach a young Simmons how to draw. This developing artistic outlet also allowed Simmons’s parents—a homemaker and a dentist by trade—to understand their “rebel and a renegade” of a daughter. “When they figured out I was an artist,” she recalls, “they used it as an excuse to explain every single thing I did that wasn’t what they considered to be normal. In a sense, the identity saved me; they could explain me away to themselves.”