Pablo Picasso painted Les Demoiselles d’Avignon (1907) at the age of 26; Salvador Dalí completed The Persistence of Memory (1931) by 27; and Michelangelo unveiled a completed David (1501–4) to the public at 29. All masterpieces—and all completed before they hit 30.

How did these artists achieve such astonishing results so early in their careers? Innate talent was a factor, of course. But they also started young: Picasso, Dalí, and Michelangelo were all painting by their early teens. Below are childhood works by seven now-famous artists, each offering a glimpse into the evolution of artistic genius.