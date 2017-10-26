How Children Helped Ana Mendieta Make Her Radical Art

While Rosenblum Martín recognized that Mendieta’s work featuring nudity and bodily fluids wouldn’t be appropriate for the museum’s targeted age group of three- to eight-year-olds, she saw other lesser-explored facets of the artist’s practice that would resonate with kids. “As I did more and more research, I started to realize that there’s a lot of play and childlike sensibility in her work,” Rosenblum Martín explains.

This point becomes clear with the first piece one encounters in the show, one of Mendieta’s earliest and best-known projects: “Untitled (Facial Hair Transplants)” (1972). The group of photographs documents the young artist applying a comically large mustache to the space beneath her nose. In several images, we see her gazing into a mirror. In some, a naturally bearded and mustachioed friend, looks on. The series is often contextualized as Mendieta’s first and most potent experiments with gender identity.

But Rosenblum Martín, who is an independent curator, educator at New York’s Guggenheim Museum, and mother of two, saw other elements in the series, too: namely, curiosity, play, and the earnestness with which kids pretend. “One thing I’ve been surprised about, as a mother, is that when children play, they’re so serious about it,” she explains, as we look at the most famous image from the series, a close-up self-portrait of Mendieta, looking very sincere while wearing the campy, handlebar ’stache.

“This serious expression that Mendieta has while she’s trying on a kind of a silly mustache is very reflective of the real way that children play,” she continues. “They’re playing at identity, they’re playing at power dynamics.”