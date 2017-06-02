The Children’s Art Pioneer You’ve Never Heard Of

Brian Belott has some time-honored tactics for becoming childlike. One of them simply involves staying up in his studio until he’s so tired that he can’t help but “honor every small thought” that passes through his overstretched imagination. Another is “scaling a project so large that you’ve bitten off more than you can chew—you don’t have the time to fuss over stuff.”

That peculiar combination of insomnia and ambition is certainly at play in “Dr. Kid President Jr.,” an unconventional exhibition at the Harlem outpost of Gavin Brown’s enterprise. Belott refers to the project as a “three-ring circus,” a multi-part homage to the late educator and psychologist Rhoda Kellogg, one of the foremost, undersung researchers of the doodles, wiggles, and dreams that kids draw.

Belott’s own sculptural paintings and other mixed-media works have a raw, unabashed energy, so it’s no surprise that he has been researching children’s art for nearly 15 years. Throughout, Kellogg’s name kept cropping up. The doctor dissected and theorized her obsessive findings in a series of books published in the 1960s and ’70s, stockpiling drawings and scientifically cataloguing the ways in which young people depict the world around them. Belott has included several of her didactic collages in his show: One panel shows dozens of cut-out sketches of human figures with only one arm; another collects the myriad ways children draw airplanes.

“The project was like something in a magical realist book,” Belott jokes. “And then he was in the Arctic, making an encyclopedia of snowflakes!”