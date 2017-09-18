Children’s Make-A-Wish Dreams Inspire New Artworks by Leading Artists

For Nicole, who wished for her own painting show, Angel Otero created a painting and Skyped with the young girl so that she could see it and title it; she named it The Queen’s Dreams (2016). And three different artists, Idris Khan, Stefan Brüggemann, and Jan Frank, were drawn to Matthew, a three-year-old with bone cancer who wished to be an astronaut for a day. “It was actually beautiful to see how different artists portrayed the story in a different manner,” Ofer notes.

Khan’s work, titled A wish for Moon, Stars and Planets (2017), is an expressive gray canvas covered with words. “I made an oil background a few years ago by pouring oil paint down the paper over and over again and it made an interesting shape at the bottom; it looked like a tree trunk,” Khan explains. “I started writing the words ‘moon,’ ‘stars,’ and ‘planets’ over and over, and they started to look like branches of trees. I thought there was something nice about a child’s wish being caught in an abstract image of a tree. I am so humbled by what Make-A-Wish does, and I’m so happy that hopefully this piece can raise some money towards helping children like Matthew realize their wishes.”

Ofer recalls recently meeting an eight-year-old girl who had recently had her wish granted. “She said to me, ‘When I knew that I was going to have my wish fulfilled, I thought: If I can have this thing that I want most in the world, then why can’t I win the battle over cancer?’’ she remembers. “It’s such a strong, meaningful moment for these children and their families, and it brings them so much hope and optimism.”



