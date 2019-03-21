Christchurch Shooting Gives New Sense of Urgency to Simon Denny Show

Prior to March 15th, New Zealand seemed remote from much of the world’s troubles. The South Island, in particular, became a backup destination for Silicon Valley elites, a Helm’s Deep to retreat into as the rest of the world descended into chaos.

Following the mass murder of 50 praying Muslims at two Christchurch mosques, New Zealand no longer seems so remote, and the strategy of retreating from global problems—to your basement, a South Pacific nation, Mars—seems less tenable. Douglas Coupland put it in Cold War–era terms in his 1991 novel Generation X, but his point remains relevant: “New Zealand Gets Nuked, Too.”