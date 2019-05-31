Though he was no longer in a position to give him solo exhibitions, Dior remained friends with Dalí. In 1951, four years after he debuted his clothing, he attended one of the century’s most famous parties with the artist. Art collector Charles de Beistegui threw a raucous bash at Venice’s Palazzo Labia, and elaborate costumes were compulsory. Dior and Dalí dressed each other for the affair.

In 1957, Dior died mysteriously while vacationing in Italy; he was 52 years old. Rumors circulated about the cause of death, including that he’d choked on a fishbone, suffered a heart attack, or engaged in such vigorous sex that it killed him. The first Dior collection after the designer’s untimely death was created by a 21-year-old named Yves Saint-Laurent. By then the fashion house was already legendary, its founder’s past as a gallerist subsumed by his status as one of fashion’s most influential figures.