Christian Falsnaes Wants You to Slow Dance with a Stranger

“Explore this person’s body,” the voice says. I am standing in a dark room in Venice and, along with a half dozen or so other strangers, I am laying hands on another stranger whose expression is akin to that of a highly caffeinated deer in headlights.

I can tell exactly what her expression looks like because her face, in extreme close-up, is being projected, live, on a large screen at the front of the room. We, the strangers, awkwardly allow our hands to traverse her shoulders, neck, back. In the background, a swooning synth soundtrack loops and loops. I did not sign up for this, I am thinking. But for that matter, I don’t even know what this is.

The piece I had stumbled into was by Christian Falsnaes, a Danish artist currently based in New York (for an ISCP residency), who was shortlisted for the Future Generation Art Prize. It’s called Feed and, like most of Falsnaes’s output over the past few years, it’s an interactive performance that puts the onus of success on semi-unwitting participants. A trained interlocutor riffs off a script developed by the artist, shepherding viewers into various configurations and activities. It’s like a corporate team-building exercise conceived by Miranda July and funded by a 1960s-era self-actualization commune that may or may not be an actual cult.