Christie’s £137 Million Night Breaks Record for a Contemporary Art Sale in Europe

Christie’s Post-War and Contemporary evening art sale in London pulled off an almost flawless performance Tuesday night, notching the highest-ever total for any contemporary art auction held in Europe, to the tune of £137.9 million, including buyer’s fees.

Only five of the 65 lots offered failed to sell, for a stellar buy-in rate by lot of 92%

“It’s a reaffirmation of the solidity of the market and the value of great art,” said pan-European mega-dealer Thaddaeus Ropac, who has galleries in Paris, London, and Salzburg, citing some “unexpected super-highs” in the sale.

The hammer total, or the tally before fees, was £117,725,000, just above the low estimate of £113,370,000. Including fees, it did not reach the high estimate of £160,840,000 .

Nevertheless, the result toppled last March’s £96.3 million total for the 56 lots that sold, a chunky and market-affirming rise of 43 percent for the same sale a year ago. In a further sign of the market’s health (or, some might say, froth), 24 works sold for over £1 million after fees. Of those, seven exceeded £5 million. In dollar terms, the numbers look even better: 30 lots made over $1 million; and of those, ten exceeded $5 million dollars.

The sale also set artist records for market darling Mark Bradford, who represented the United States at last year’s Venice Biennale, Kelley Walker, and Maria Helena Vieira da Silva.

The evening got off to a mild-mannered start with four startling black-and-white photographs by Robert Mapplethorpe, including Self-Portrait (1985), the bare-chested image of the artist adorned with devil horns that sold for £110,000, or £137,500 with fees, just above the low estimate of £100,000. Gallerist Thaddaeus Ropac was the underbidder.