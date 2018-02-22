How Christopher Knowles Became an Unlikely Art Star

At Wilson’s urging, Knowles’s parents agreed to let him live at his loft, where he could have a space to work and Wilson could help nurture the boy’s unique gifts. Wilson’s so-called “Byrd Loft,” a converted industrial building in SoHo, was a vortex of creative activity when Knowles moved there in 1974. The large open space on the first floor (the living quarters were on the second) functioned not only as a rehearsal space for the Byrd Hoffman School of Byrds—as Wilson had named the company of artists, musicians, and dancers who worked on his massive productions—but was a gathering place for the downtown art scene during Thursday night open houses.

Knowles blossomed in the energetic environment and became a key contributor to Wilson’s next creation, A Letter for Queen Victoria, which had a limited engagement on Broadway, at the ANTA Theatre, in 1975. The backdrops and much of the sound and dialogue were constructed around Knowles’s audio-tape collages, and he also performed in the piece. (The Sundance Kid is Beautiful, his recent one-man performance, took its name from a section of Queen Victoria, in which he and Wilson parroted an exchange of echoing phrases written by Knowles about the Sundance Kid.)

At the same time, he was tapping out astonishing typewritten pieces on his portable Olivetti in the Chelsea apartment he shared with Cindy Lubar Bishop, who played Queen Victoria in the 1975 production, and remained his companion through the early 1980s. With an uncanny ability to plot patterns in his mind, without making notes or preparatory sketches, he was able to type rows of black and red letter “c’s” (for Christopher) into perfectly crafted complex images, ranging from a digital watch to the Seattle Space Needle. His typings, which also included repeating blocks of sometimes nonsensical words and phrases, dovetailed with the concrete poetry of Dick Higgins and Aram Saroyan, and the text art being done by Lawrence Weiner and Ed Ruscha. Two solo exhibitions at the Holly Solomon Gallery, in 1978 and 1979, as well as a book of his typings, elevated him to unsought art-star status. “At the age of nineteen, without exactly meaning to,” the poet John Ashbeury wrote in a review in New York magazine, “Christopher Knowles has become a major figure of the New York avant-garde.”

Knowles branched out into drawing in the 1980s. In 1984, he became interested in ceramics and signed up for classes at Greenwich House Pottery, where Netzer (now his wife) was teaching. His class ended at 10 in the evening. To leave enough time to clean up and change, Knowles—who collects wind-up alarm clocks and has dozens of them in his apartment—would bring one, sometimes two, clocks with him, set to ring around 9:30.