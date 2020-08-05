Cinga Samson’s Haunting Portraits Honor His South African Community

Samson’s portraits are so potent that, as he recently told the New York Times , “if ever you get too close, you start to approach danger.” Sometimes, the works make viewers feel as though they’ve witnessed something they weren’t meant to see. The dim, eerie palette of Ibhungane 9 (2020), and the subject’s gleaming eyes, can create a feeling like the unease generated by a horror movie scene.

Samson’s source material, in reality, is more quotidian than fantastical: Many of his subjects are based on people he knows. Quite a few hail from the township where he grew up, and some subjects even resemble Samson himself. Though the artist has never intended to create self-portraits, he admitted that he has indeed used himself as a model. This approach allows Samson to avoid fetishizing the people he represents and (as he told the Times) “feed[ing] into Western fantasies about Africa.” There’s always an implicit power imbalance between artist and subject, which Samson can diminish by incorporating his own visage into his work.

Samson also celebrates his subjects as he references the contemporary fashion he sees around him in South Africa. Stylish and elegant, his characters wear such clothing as a pink draping, a gold vest, a patterned Louis Vuitton jacket, a Tommy Hilfiger sweater, and an off-the-shoulder robe. “I wanted to create works that are definitely African and you know it when you see it,” said Samson. “But I wanted to create works that also reinforced our positive aspects of our culture and reflect excellence and the incredibleness of African people.”