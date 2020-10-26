Claire Tabouret’s New Self-Portraits Capture the Fragility of Solitude

Her recent works turn inward once again. “I find that for different reasons in my life, I [have turned] to self-portraits when I was alone— either chosen solitude, or sometimes not chosen,” she said. “You make due with what you have and you have yourself.” In Self-Portrait (double) (2020), the artist painted herself twice, hinged at the ear, with thick, horizontal brushstrokes, as if one face were an impression from the paint of the other. In Self Portrait (in the studio) (2020), Tabouret lies on a couch, knees pulled up to her body, the composition bisected by the yellow wall behind her.

“Half of the painting is…this abstract, massive color of yellow. And it’s kind of weighing on the body, which is disappearing into the couch,” she said of the latter work. It’s “about a very heavy feeling.”