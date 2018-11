still-life In his Naturalis Historia (ca. 77–79), the Roman author Pliny the Elder relays a now-infamous tale about a competition between Zeuxis and Parrhasius, the two leading artists in ancient Greece. According to the myth, the artists, who lived in the 4th century B.C.E., challenged each other to a contest to determine who was the greater painter. When Zeuxis unveiled hiscomposition, the depicted grapes appeared so realistic that birds flew down to peck at them. It may have seemed like the battle was over. But then Zeuxis asked Parrhasius to draw back the curtain covering his own entry—only to discover that the “curtain” itself was a painted illusion. Zeuxis may have fooled the birds, but Parrhasius fooled the man.

frescoes In the same text, Pliny provides one of the earliest accounts of Greco-Roman painting, namely thepainted in private villas. The perfectly preserved frescoes excavated at Pompeii and Herculaneum (which constitute some of the only surviving examples of ancient painting) show an early interest in perspective and anatomy—as well as art’s illusory possibilities. Artists decorated the villas with exterior scenes of lavish gardens (as in the Villa of Livia) or fantastical cityscapes (see the cubiculum from the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, reconstructed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art ). Dwellers could imagine themselves not in a four-walled room, but an infinite world, thanks to the possibilities of painting. Notably, artists of this time period also produced shockingly modern still lifes, a genre that would become a standard-bearer of optical experiments for thousands of years.