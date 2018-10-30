What’s behind the Closure of One of Brooklyn’s Best Galleries

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, Kyle Clairmont Jacques and Alexander Johns were sitting in the lofted office of Signal, the gallery they opened in 2012 in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick. Clairmont Jacques and Johns are two of the more well-liked art dealers in New York, and they’ve bottled that passion into a program at Signal that became one of the borough’s—if not the city’s—most vital. Through true grit, they made it possible for young artists to flex their ambition in a raw space larger than most blue-chip galleries in Chelsea.

But the mood on this gray October day was a touch melancholic. Johns poured coffee, Clairmont Jacques offered red wine and lit incense, and the soundtrack playing on Spotify was Billy Joel’s classic 1977 album The Stranger. The sweet strains of “Just the Way You Are” played softly as the founders of Signal talked about how, just a few days earlier, they announced on Instagram that Signal would be closing.

Johns explained, in his characteristically calm and deeply thoughtful way, that Signal would end, instead of turning into something that it’s not.

“The gallery started out with a very particular goal, to stage really ambitious projects by young artists in a very professional-looking way—because we thought it was something the neighborhood could use, and young artists could use,” Johns said. To continue in the current climate would have meant changing not only the way they’ve operated the gallery, he said, but also the kind of art Signal has shown.

“That would totally change the nature of what we do,” Clairmont Jacques added. “It felt kind of right to, instead of morphing the project into something unrecognizable, just complete it, to finish it with clean hands.”