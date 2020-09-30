Clotilde Jiménez’s Collages Reflect the Patchwork Nature of Identity

“I was broke and trying to paint something, and I ran out of red paint and couldn’t afford another tube,” Jiménez said. “But I had all these magazines around. So I found some red, ripped it out, and pasted it on. Had I ripped out a red piece of paper and included it in a painting during art school, they would start asking me about [Clement] Greenberg. I’m like, I’m just broke!”

Despite this hardscrabble introduction, collage represented a vastly expanded world of possibilities for Jiménez. After initial experiments combining paint and magazine cutouts, he began to incorporate materials including tissue paper, paper towels, sandpaper, tablecloths, mattresses, and even clothing, which he often took home from his day job working backstock at American Apparel. “I’m just interested in using materials that speak to where I am, what I’m doing, and what’s around me,” the artist explained.