This Collaborative Photo Project Captures Our Need to Connect during the Pandemic

He woke up one morning with a single image occupying his brain: two people facing each other, separated by distance but joined by the encounter. What if he asked other photographers to shoot the same image, to build upon the same premise but have the camera change hands?

“We speak with images now all the time; we have sort of a standardized language that we use,” he explained. “But I think that for these specific situations [like the pandemic], we should try to find a translation of what’s going on—not only representation.”

At the time, Italians were under strict lockdown. As a photographer, Barrera had leniency on when he could venture outside, but his subjects were limited to getting essentials at the grocery store or pharmacy. He began the project on his own, coordinating with subjects he knew, and began fine-tuning the “recipe” that he eventually shared with photographers—first with his peers in Florence and around Italy, then beyond to photographers in countries including France, Germany, and Iran. (He’s also interested, he said, in making the recipe public on social media, inviting anyone with a camera to join the project.)