This Collecting Couple Lives with a Rotating Cast of Craft Masterpieces

In the evenings, after Sandy goes to bed, Lou tends to his objects. While taking laps around the house, he might move some baskets or refresh a vessel-filled niche near the entryway. He’s always on the lookout for new ways to do justice to his wares. Lou noted that he’d moved a large totem by Lelooska and many other pieces since the publication of the book The Grotta Home by Richard Meier (2019), which is filled with images of the house and collection; all of the photographs were taken by Tom. “It looks better here,” Lou said of the totem.

Michelangelo Thomas Hucker Norma Minkowitz Wendy Ramshaw In both the upstairs and the downstairs bedrooms, Sandy’s jewelry collection is the main art form. Some necklaces—like a thin gold swoop featuring a reproduction ofAdam and two intertwined, wire-sculpted fish by Christina Smith—are hung on blank canvases on the wall, while dozens of rings and bracelets are deftly arranged on jewelry trees by, another woodworker the Grottas have supported for many years. On a bedside table, a striking woven bust of Sandy byis wearing a necklace and earrings adorned with tiny household cleaning supplies by Laurie Hall. And in Sandy’s closet, a vanity that might typically feature beauty products and perfumes is bedecked with the work of, whose pieces perch on dainty glass and metallic stands that rival the jewelry itself.

Nearby is a literal chest of drawers—a jewelry box in the shape of a woman’s torso by the Andersons. The piece was intended for a book on woodworking techniques, but it took so long to make that the original commission fell through, and Sandy scooped it up. Given her penchant for keeping her jewelry on display, few objects are actually kept in the chest, but it’s a sculpture in its own right and is situated as such on one side of the bedroom.