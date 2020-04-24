This Collecting Couple Lives with a Rotating Cast of Craft Masterpieces

Lou’s aware that some of the artists they’ve championed the most (like the Andersons, Wyman, and Rousseau-Vermette) have not yet gotten their due in art and design spheres—and he’s thinking about that in considering the future of the collection. While he noted that his children can take their pick, certain works will go to institutions in order to help build the legacies of those artists. “I want to find a home for their stuff; I know they deserve the recognition,” he said. For the time being, those works are still the “stuff” of the Grottas’ lives.
“It’s all over the place—it’s foreground, middle ground, background,” Lou said while gesturing toward objects on every surface in the upstairs bedroom.
His main advice to aspiring collectors is “do your homework.” He recalled that someone once told him you have to see 50 works by an artist before you can start to understand what’s good. Thanks to the internet, that’s much easier today than it was when he and Sandy started out. “Don’t fall in love with the latest stuff,” he warned. “Decide who you like and what you like.”
“This has been our life, and obviously we’re still excited about it, but it deserves working at it,” Lou continued. “And the important thing is what you like—right?”