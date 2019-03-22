The Collecting Couple Who Became Sleuths of Photographic Forgery

Paul Delaroche Louis-Jacques-Mandé Daguerre William Henry Fox Talbot The show’s title refers to French painterreaction when he first saw a photograph around 1840 (just one year after the medium’s invention was announced simultaneously byand). “From today,” Delaroche exclaimed, “painting is dead!”

That hasn’t been the case, of course, and certainly has not been the prevailing attitude in the art world. Photography was long considered painting’s far-less-illustrious stepsibling: In the medium’s first hundred years, very few museums had photography departments; at auction, prices for paintings long dwarfed those commanded by photographs. That started to change in the 1970s, when photography took off as a collecting genre.

“We started, to some extent, 10 years late, but our excuse is that in the 1970s, we were in high school,” Hochberg said. “So we had to work a little harder.”

Gustave Le Gray Hill & Adamson Henri Cartier-Bresson Even so, the standards for collecting photography were still being defined when the couple began visiting dealers and auction houses. A canon of photographic masters had been identified—among them, and(all represented in the pair’s holdings). But even with an awareness of who the greats were, for the first year or so of their collecting, Hochberg and Mattis stumbled to grasp what qualified as a solid purchase.



