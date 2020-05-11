She noted that as her understanding of the art world had grown, she’s also become disillusioned by some of its ways, particularly “the complexities of soft censorships, financial commitments, and strains of political correctness under public scrutiny in the museum realm.” In light of this, Nordenstahl began to focus her collecting and patronage on artists and projects she wants to empower.

One of the works in her collection that she is most proud of is Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa’s Linnaeus in Tenebris (2017). The installation and performance work features half-human, half-plant sculptures and explores the suffering of the land in an industrial farm-like atmosphere. The first time she saw the artist’s work, she knew she would be completely enthralled by it. “Once I decided to bite the bullet, I spent a lot of time obsessing about his work; I was in constant conversations with his gallerist,” Nordenstahl said.

She believes that Ramírez-Figueroa has a unique ability to harness concepts of beauty. “I don’t know what he does, but suddenly all of what we have been trained to believe in, in terms of canonical beauty, disintegrates,” she said. “You find a very raw, elemental beauty in unexpected but simple gestures, like a smile, a movement, a gesture, a poem; he melts you completely to his will and decides what you are going to perceive and like.”