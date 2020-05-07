Artsy: During this period when we’re spending more time at home, are you discovering new things about your art collection?

Helen Toomer: At this time of isolation, I feel thankful for a healthy family and warm home full of artwork and memories. A work by Rebecca Reeve At this time of isolation, I feel thankful for a healthy family and warm home full of artwork and memories. A work by, who was our year-round artist in residence at Stoneleaf in 2018–19, hangs above the desk where I work every day and provides both comfort and inspiration.

It’s a photograph of the Everglades National Park, part of her “Marjory’s World” series, which she took while on her residency in 2012 at AIRIE, an organization that I’ve recently been made executive director of. I am extremely lucky to be here at Stoneleaf while working on AIRIE’s 20th anniversary plans, and this photo transports me to the majestic wilderness of the Everglades. The work has taken on an entirely new meaning in the context of my career and also at a moment when we cannot travel to these special places and share them with the people we love.

Artsy: Are there other works you keep returning to?

H.T.: One work that brings me constant joy is by Zoë Buckman (who is a dear friend and incredible artist) and hangs in the heart of our home. What makes the piece so special is that it’s made from my wedding dress (indicative of her “Heavy Rag” series), which my husband, Eric, secretly stole from my closet. He suggested to Buckman that there should be three boxing gloves, rather than two, as we had been trying to start a family for a few years. This was a surprise Christmas gift, and days after I received it, we found out I was pregnant with Harry!

My favorite part is that Buckman chose to incorporate the dirty train, which reminds me of our walk home through McCarren Park in Williamsburg on our wedding night. I’m grateful for this work, as it’s a daily reminder of so much love.