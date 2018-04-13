The Collector Who Helped Build Dallas’s Texas-Sized Art Scene

While working for a law firm, he found himself toying around with the stock market to the extent that he quit the firm and started his own hedge fund. By the 1980s, he had became one of the most successful traders on Wall Street—despite working out of an office in Dallas—and by the early 1990s, he was flush enough to be able to ask the architect Richard Meier to build him a gigantic one-bedroom bachelor pad, after admiring Meier’s undulating all-white High Museum of Art in Atlanta.

His bachelordom was cut short after meeting Cindy, so he turned the would-be bachelor pad into a private museum and event space, open to the public upon appointment, and moved with Cindy to another house a mile away. When they opened The Warehouse, the 18,000 square feet of exhibition space became the main place to display their collection, so they turned the Meier house back into their primary residence, joined by a tiny little white dog named Sophie.

Despite no longer being open to the public, it’s still a great place to see art, starting from the lawn, where an intricate land art work is installed on the grass: Robert Irwin’s only private commission, Tilted Planes (1999). A remarkable work that ruptures the landscape with the distinctively rust-colored Corten steel and soil raised or lowered in sloping increments, it offers the viewer different perspectives depending on where she stands. An untitled sculpture of a boy with a drum by Maurizio Cattelan hovers on the edge of the roof. And down the lawn sits another mind-altering sculptural installation, Dan Graham’s Argonne Pavilion II (1998), its mirrored curled panels revealing the duck-studded pond beyond it, and further on, a neighboring Georgian home that would not look out of place on a classic college campus.

“It’s the battle of the architects!” Rachofsky said.“Robert A.M. Stern versus Richard Meier!”