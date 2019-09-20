The Collector Who Turned a 15th-Century French Castle into a Contemporary Art Destination

The historic Château de Montsoreau stands out even more, he believes, because it’s disconnected from the contemporary art it now houses. In turn, the installations and works on paper benefit from their setting because they’re distinct from their classical frame, and because the château makes the museum a destination.
“You know, we are in the countryside. When people come to see us, they want to stay a bit longer,” Méaille said. “They are not just coming for one hour. They are spending one or two days here.” If the museum were in a contemporary building in Paris, people might be more inclined to make rushed visits sandwiched between other commitments, bringing with them all the distractions of modern city life.
Besides, contemporary art may be better digested at a sluggish, 15th-century pace, according to Méaille. “[The location of the museum in a castle] makes their relationship with the place a bit different,” he said.