The Collector Who Turned a 15th-Century French Castle into a Contemporary Art Destination

Joseph Kosuth Méaille’s museum would be unique, since there are few places to see a concentration of Art & Language works. The small art group, founded in 1960s England, made work that was initially almost completely text-based, aiming to separate the physicality of an art object from the artwork’s essence. Active mostly through journals based in England and New York between 1968 and 1982 (by which time the group’s ranks dwindled from 50 to 3), artists associated with the group have included Terry Atkinson, Michael Baldwin, and

“They have taken the most risk,” Méaille said, recalling why he began collecting works from the movement in the 1990s, when he was still a university student studying pharmacology and chemistry. “It has become a very particular moment in art history now, and it has changed almost everything for every artist that came after, to see that there was a way to make the art object something else. It was not any more an object to look at, it was an object that was bringing discussion.”

A rotating roster of enigmatic objects from Méaille’s extensive collection are on long-term display across two floors of exhibition space at the château, such as The Air-Conditioning Show (1966–67)—an installation described in writing by artist Michael Baldwin as consisting of an empty, air-conditioned gallery space. A third floor is devoted to temporary exhibitions, performances, and cultural events.