The Girl with Balloon print that sold last week had most of the hallmarks of a desirable Banksy work, especially a Banksy print. Most notably, it features one of his most beloved images, which emerged as the United Kingdom’s favorite artwork in a 2017 poll.

“It’s mainly the image and the message behind the image that people are attracted to,” Marks said. “If you look at the works that achieved the highest prices in the sale, they’re the really iconic works that you would associate with Banksy. When you think of Banksy you think of Girl with Balloon, you think of rats, it’s those sorts of images that sell really well.”

The print was also in good condition, which is not always the case, Marks said. “A lot of Banksy prints you find are in good condition because they’re fairly recent, but Girl with Balloon was only worth £275 when it was issued in 2004, so it wasn’t considered fine art as it is now, so you do sometimes see prints that haven’t been looked after as well as they should have been.”

Another factor that can influence the value of a Banksy is the seemingly endless cycle of news related to the artist and his work. The Sotheby’s auction’s opening lot, for instance, was a version of the famous work Love Is in the Air (2003), depicting a protester about to throw a bouquet; that same image was at the center of Banksy’s recent trademark dispute. The print elicited 37 bids and sold for £214,200 ($277,000), or more than 10 times its high estimate of £20,000 ($25,000).