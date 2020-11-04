How Collectors Can Establish Meaningful Connections with the Artists They Collect

At the heart of most collector-artist relationships is a transaction—with that in mind, money is the root of many a conflict. Aside from flipping an artwork, attempting to negotiate a deal is one of the fastest ways to put off an artist and mar a relationship. “A no-no is trying to get a bargain,” Osadebe said. “You’re meeting another CEO, so act like it.” Seeking discounts with artists who have gallery representation also puts them in an awkward position. “We try to give repeat collectors a good price anyway, so when they’re asking for more that puts me on the spot,” Hegarty said. “I either have to talk my gallery into it or just take the hit.”

Collectors should also consider how to respond to prices over their estimate. Once, Ficus Interfaith received an inquiry about a potential commission for a terrazzo ceiling. “We gave them the figure, and they said, ‘That’s way more than we thought you would say,’” Bush said. “That was insulting. I felt devalued.” A better strategy, according to Cohen, is for buyers to be transparent about their budgets. “If they just said, ‘We can’t afford it,’ it wouldn’t have been insulting,” he said. “We had someone else email us to commission a small sculpture, and they wrote, ‘This is what I can pay you, I like your work.’ It was really straightforward, and it set a good tone for the dialogue.”

Courteous collectors would also do well to extend that spirit of transparency to any instance in which they choose to give up an artwork. One of Hegarty’s frustrations is not being notified when a collector sells her art at auction. “It seems like an easy thing to do, to be more thoughtful about how it affects the artist,” she said. Recently, one of her collectors had to part with two pieces because they were leaving the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. “They contacted me, told me what’s going on and how they felt bad about it. We brainstormed ways to get the pieces back from them so [the gallery] can resell them on their behalf,” Hegarty said. “This way, the works are not just thrown out at auction without anybody knowing about it. It is a commodity, but this is our life’s work, and we need to keep track of it.”



