Artsy: During this period when we’re spending more time at home, are you discovering new things about your art collection?

Sveva D’Antonio and Francesco Taurisano: Our collection is our life. In our home, we are surrounded by amazing artworks. Each one of them has a personal story. Having such memories in front of us every day allows us to escape our daily routines, travel virtually to different places, and meet our beloved artists. Artists are dreamers and their art allows us to dream about alternative worlds, to invent new ways of imagining ourselves in society.