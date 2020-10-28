Young and Abraham acquired two of his artworks, drawn to the exposed “Made in China” tags, as seen in CAMOUFLAGE #003 (11:59) (2018). The detail speaks to the transnational chains of production and distribution under global capitalism, asking viewers to consider the relationship between the laborers producing durags and those who wear them. “Every single time we go to HAUSEN [in Brooklyn], we end up talking for hours because everyone is so passionate about what they do and have such a strong concept of their work. I admire that so deeply about them,” said Abraham. “To have [Akinbola’s] work in our home is such an amazing reminder of that. Both the craft and story we really cherish.”

In the age of Instagram and rapidly consumable content, Young and Abraham find conversations with artists to be the most exciting aspect of art collecting. “For us, it became really important to not only think of collecting as owning an object but championing the narratives and the person behind it,” Young said. With the awareness that it takes time to become familiar with an artist’s practice, they focus on first building relationships with artists through studio visits.