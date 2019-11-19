How These Collectors Are Supporting Culture outside of Art World Centers

“We worked to truly understand who each entity served locally and how they also were part of a broader contemporary art discourse,” Evans said.

Evans and Wagner offer a model for a new wave of art patrons looking to support communities outside of major urban areas with significant donor bases. They noted the scarcity of support mechanisms for the arts in the U.S. as one of the key factors as they thought about where their foundations’ support could be most impactful.

“We’re really trying to be very intentional about looking for organizations outside of New York and Los Angeles and San Francisco,” Wagner said. “Unequal distribution of cultural resources is a real challenge to social justice: If you really truly believe, as we do, that access to culture is important to well-being and neighborhood health, then having unequal distribution creates a social injustice.”