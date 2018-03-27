The Colorful, Dancing, Psychedelic Cats of Louis Wain

Thanks to the the animators at Disney and Pixar, visual culture abounds with adorable critters that walk and talk just like we do. Yet it wasn’t until the late-19th century that such anthropomorphic animals were popularized, almost single-handedly, by a British illustrator named Louis Wain.

Celebrated today for psychedelic cat drawings—many of them produced while stationed in an insane asylum—Wain soared to the heights of feline fame during his earlier years for his ability to hold a furry mirror up to Victorian society, and later, the emerging bourgeois of the Edwardian era. The editor of Punch even referred to him as the “Hogarth of Cat Life.”

In Wain’s weird world, cats wine and dine, grin and wink, dress up and boogie down—“at once embodying all that was fun and stylish in Edwardian times,” suggests Chris Beetles, a London-based art dealer and leading Wain authority. “Back then, and now too, the English public were prepared to laugh at themselves more easily when presented with comic social disorder through animals.”

Wain’s intense personality, gifted observations, dramatic private life, and lifelong battle with mental illness combined to produce an iconic body of work—a “whole cat world,” as the science fiction writer H.G. Wells once remarked—that is comical at times and tragic at others, but never fails to reflect the absurdities of society.

Born in London during the summer of 1860 as the first of six children, Wain’s career traced the transition from the Victorian to Edwardian eras, when the growing middle class produced a culturally dynamic society for Wain to observe and critique within his fanciful illustrations. From an early age, the artist suffered from both physical and mental trauma that included recurring nightmares and “visions of extraordinary complexity,” according to Wain himself. After an unremarkable stint as a musician, but knowing he was destined to become an artist, Wain shifted to painting and illustration in his early twenties.