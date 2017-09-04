Coloring and Drawing Could Help You Boost Your Mood—but Which Is More Effective?

In a previous study in 2011, Drake had found that drawing improves mood in the short-term; when participants were asked to think about a sad event they had experienced, the act of drawing was beneficial. She and Forkosh wondered whether this was due to the fact of creating something, or merely because drawing is a distracting activity—and, if the latter, they wondered if a variety of activities would have similar outcomes.

“We originally hypothesized that drawing—a demanding task where you have to plan and organize what you’re going to do—would lead to greater mood improvement than coloring,” Drake explains. “We felt that coloring is more passive; even though you have to plan how you’re going to arrange and color your design, it’s not as involved.”

In the study, 70 participants (undergraduate students aged 18 to 46), were given a series of surveys to rate their mood. After an initial questionnaire, they were asked to think about a sad event they had experienced, and to mentally relive it for three minutes. Following that exercise, they rated their moods again, then were randomly assigned to one of three activities or conditions for a 15-minute session: coloring, drawing a design, or drawing the sad event, which was called “expressing.”

In the coloring group, participants were given a piece of paper with a mandala design to fill in. Those in the drawing group were given similar paper and colored pencils, but asked to create a non-representational design of their own, on a blank sheet. The “expressing” group was provided the same materials as the drawing group, but were specifically directed to draw the thoughts and feelings they linked to the sad event.

After the 15 minutes, participants rated their moods again. “We found that in both cases of coloring and drawing, it was doing something distracting, in coloring or drawing, that led to greater mood improvement,” Drake explains. As previous studies had suggested, the “express” condition saw lower rates of mood improvement.