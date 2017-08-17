Combat Creative Block with Life Lessons from Famous Artists

Move over, Magic 8 Ball. Step aside, fortune cookie. There’s a new oracle in town—and it delivers wisdom inspired by 50 of history’s most inspired artists, from Vincent van Gogh to Frida Kahlo to Yayoi Kusama.

Introduced this month, “Art Oracles: Creative & Life Inspiration from Great Artists” is the brainchild of art writer Katya Tylevich, illustrator Mikkel Sommer, and Laurence King Publishing. Part tarot deck and part imaginative art history lesson, each of its 50 cards hosts an artist’s illustrated portrait alongside poetic, pithy tidbits of advice inspired by their lives, artworks, and personalities.

Tylevich and her compatriots designed the cards “to help people with creative block, life block, or simply boredom,” she tells me over the phone from Los Angeles. “It’s meant to be fun, engaging, and a little mystical—the way art is itself.”

The writer has devoted her career to exploring some of the biggest questions that shroud art: “What attracts people to certain artworks and to certain artists?” and “Why do we look to them and their work to make sense of our own lives?” she explains. So, when Laurence King Publishing approached her with “a bit of a crazy proposal” for a tarot-inspired game that imparts imagined words of wisdom from famous artists, she immediately signed on.

The first order of business was to compile a list of 50 artists who’d grace the cards and, in turn, dole out advice. Tylevich felt that they should be well known. “It’s more fun when people understand the references and are in on the jokes,” she explains. She also looked for artists who had strong personalities and made unique work—qualities that would translate into potent insight that the cards could impart.