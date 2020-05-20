Why the Contemporary African Art Market Is Uniquely Positioned to Weather COVID-19

Galleries on the continent are also hoping to maintain the sector’s momentum online and through other remote strategies. The Emerging African Art Galleries Association (EAAGA) comprises galleries in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mozambique, Angola, Uganda, and Senegal. As the lockdown became inevitable, members began preparing their artists and their businesses for the tough times ahead.

“Our authorities acted very quickly. They did it to buy time,” said Julie Taylor of EAAGA member gallery Guns & Rain in Johannesburg. “We have vast inequalities and people living in very crowded areas, so social distancing is almost impossible for many South Africans,” she explained, adding that there had also been a rush to get supplies to artists on lockdown so they can continue to produce work. Guns & Rain’s most recent show sold out, but if artists can’t make work, Taylor won’t have anything to sell on their behalf.