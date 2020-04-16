COVID-19 Relief Funds for Artists You Can Support

The art handling and shipping company Dietl International has developed a platform to help art technicians who have been laid off during COVID-19. The company regularly employs technicians who are artists themselves; its new platform, which will continue beyond the temporary COVID-19 closures, allows the artist-technicians’ work to be viewed and purchased directly from them.

Fritz Dietl, the founder and president of Dietl International, said he was looking for “creative and meaningful ways” to help members of the community. He added, “The freelance techs supporting us and our clients year-round are an amazing group of people. We wanted to do something that would support them and bring attention to this group of people.”



