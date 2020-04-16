COVID-19 Relief Funds for Artists You Can Support

Seven arts organizations—Academy of American Poets, Artadia, Creative Capital, Foundation for Contemporary Arts (FCA), MAP Fund, National YoungArts Foundation, and United States Artists—have teamed up to form a national COVID-19 fund called Artist Relief. The fund will operate through September, providing $5,000 grants to professional artists in any discipline facing financial hardships because of the pandemic.
“The social safety net fails so many workers in this country, including artists,” said Moira Brennan, the executive director of the MAP Fund. “As arts funders, we have a clear responsibility to help artists survive this crisis. It’s an honor for the MAP Fund to join our colleagues in getting it done.”