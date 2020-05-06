Why COVID-19 Spurred Us to Create an Online Show Highlighting the Asian Experience in America

As the death toll surged, so did reports of verbal and physical assaults against people of Asian descent. It was at this juncture, between old and new realities, amid blatant displays of racism and a resurgence of manufactured nationalism, that we had the idea to co-curate a not-for-profit exhibition of work by Asian artists living in America. We decided to focus on artists engaged with issues of cross-cultural identity and international governance, with no limitations to medium, notoriety, or age. It was also important for us that the exhibition have a substantial interview component, as the diversity of views helps to dispel any notion of a single, overarching perspective.

We joined forces as one amplified voice to combat xenophobia, spending our nights working from our apartments in isolation on long calls and cold-emailing artists. This project was not funded by any institution or individual, and is separate from our professions in the arts, so the outcome relied solely on the determination of each person involved. We built a website from the ground up; while it’s simple compared to some of the high-tech virtual reality exhibitions being developed by major galleries and museums, it works for us. Our intention is not to provide answers or spin a narrative; instead we offer ten artists a platform to reassess their past work in light of the pandemic and to prompt questions of coexistence—both globally and locally.