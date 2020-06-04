How COVID-19 Has Thrown Museum Exhibition Planning into Disarray

On the plus side, united by these collective concerns, art institutions around the world have been communicating, organizing, and figuring out ways to help assist one another. “All of our partners have been remarkably helpful, conducive, collaborative, and collegial,” said Tinterow. “It’s been a great experience.” Crystal Bridges’s Robin Groesbeck echoed that sentiment: “If there’s any kind of silver lining,” she said, “it’s about helping each other.”

Though museums around the world are having to contend with ongoing uncertainty, one thing is certain—that reopening day will be a spectacular one. “It’s going to be all the more meaningful when we go back in,” said Bayer. “This show allows us to really appreciate the Met’s history—the building, all its donors, members, visitors. And this moment has made it all the more precious.”