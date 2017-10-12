How Many Cows Was a 16th-Century Tapestry Worth? Ask the Met

Think of your favorite painting by a Northern Renaissance artist—say, Jan van Eyck. Perhaps it’s his Ghent Altarpiece from around 1432, or the iconic Arnolfini Portrait he created two years later. Today, these paintings are hung in major museums like The National Gallery in London, subjected to deep art-historical analyses, and estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

There’s no doubt nowadays that works likes van Eyck’s masterpieces are worthy of such great fiscal and intellectual value. But, in 15th-century Flanders, paintings like these tended to cost less than sculptures and tapestries. Indeed, the latter were so expensive that those not wealthy enough to own a tapestry would be lucky to even get a glimpse of one, says Elizabeth Cleland, a curator in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s European Sculpture and Decorative Arts department.

“I’m first and foremost a tapestry specialist, so I’ve spent years trying to emphasize that they were much more highly valued than panel paintings,” Cleland tells me, as we stand before a glistening six-foot-tall Flemish tapestry from around 1520 in a gallery on the Met’s first floor. “I took that as the jumping-off point to do a show that asks, what were the hierarchies of value in Northern Europe 500 years ago?”

The curator has answered this question in “Relative Values: The Cost of Art in the Northern Renaissance,” a small yet rigorous exhibition that pulls together a multitude of works from the Met’s Northern European collection—vessels, clocks, devotional paintings, even drinking games—and translates the complex value systems that determined their worth centuries ago into terms that modern-day museum-goers can understand.

After sourcing and studying a cache of Renaissance-era financial documents, Cleland teamed up with exhibition designer Michael Langley to develop a display system that organizes the show’s objects into a hierarchy, based on the cost of the materials they’re made from. While this helps us begin to visualize Northern Renaissance value systems, it doesn’t fully mirror the objects’ prices back then; though raw materials were important, other factors, like the artist’s skill and the item’s purpose, also mattered. “That was the difficult part—to give visitors a sense of how much these things actually cost,” she says.